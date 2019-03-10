Zach McRoberts corralled the loose ball, then found Juwan Morgan for a two-handed slam for Morgan's final points inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

A fitting end for a player whose effort will always be remembered as unquestioned.

"I don't think so," Morgan said, when asked an ending like this for his final home game could be better than this. "Just coming out with the win, I think it was as good as it could have been just going out the last time on this court in front of all these fans."

Morgan scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds in 25 minutes his final home at Indiana. He made his first 10 shots and finished 11 of 13 from the floor overall.

Including his stat line from Illinois, he's put up 45 points and 16 rebounds in each of the Hoosiers' last two games while helping them generate valuable momentum.

"I think the way he works (impresses me)," McRoberts said. His leadership, his attitude. He's a competitor. I think that's in everything he does. I think that carries over to off the court, too. I think he wants to be the best in everything he does and guys see that and it's contagious. He's been a great leader and I appreciate everything he's done for us."

While Morgan has already done a lot for this Indiana team, it will need even more from him next week in Chicago.

The Big Ten Tournament will provide Indiana an opportunity to further bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. It's back on the bubble thanks in large part to Morgan's efforts over the last two weeks in helping IU building a four-game win streak heading into the tournament.

Morgan withdrew his name from consideration from the NBA Draft last summer in part because he wanted a better finish.

He certainly accomplished that goal during the regular season, and now his motivation shifts to the postseason in order to continue his mission.

"Seniors do one of two things: they either run away because it's too hard and it's on them, or they just fight and Juwan is a fighter," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Fighters fight."