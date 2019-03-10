Video: Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Senior Day Speeches
Sunday was senior day for the Indiana men's basketball program. Forward Evan Fitzner, guard Johnny Jager, guard Zach McRoberts, forward Juwan Morgan and guard Quentin Taylor were all recognized in a special postgame ceremony at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall following the Hoosiers' 89-73 win over Rutgers.
Watch each of their speeches in the embedded video player below.
