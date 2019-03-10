Indiana picked up its fourth win in a row with a victory over Rutgers, 89-73. They improved to 17-14 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten.

11:44 a.m.ET: The Hoosiers will start the following five for their matchup with Rutgers: Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

15:20 1H: Indiana 12, Rutgers 7 -- Morgan and Phinisee have started hot thus far for the Hoosiers. Phinisee has attacked the rim well and had some of the same looks he had against Illinois. Morgan attacked as well and has half of Indiana's 12 points thus far. This team is taking its regular season finale seriously, and as long as it continues to do that, it's hard to envision a loss today for IU.

11:51 1H: Indiana 23, Rutgers 11 -- Morgan is showing why he's such a special player. In his final regular season game at Assembly Hall, he has 12 points and four rebounds in less than eight minutes of play. He received a standing ovation as he went to the bench with 12:15 left to play in the first half. Indiana is already pulling away already thanks to his play.

7:36 1H: Indiana 33, Rutgers 19 -- The pace in this one has slowed as the officials are calling a lot of fouls. Phinisee and Smith both have two fouls for the Hoosiers, and both are currently on the bench because of it. Even with their absence, the Hoosiers have maintained their lead over Rutgers thanks to their tough defense.

2:45 1H: Indiana 40, Rutgers 30 -- Morgan has picked up his second foul after he was pushed into a Rutgers player. Even with his absence, Indiana continues to light it up offensively. The Hoosiers have a chance to break 50 before halftime for the second game in a row. That's a far cry from where they were earlier in the season.

Halftime: Indiana 46, Rutgers 36 -- Indiana closed the first half strong thanks to the offensive play of Devonte Green. He hit a few difficult shots and attempted five free throws in the first half on his way to 12 points. He and Morgan have both scored 12 in the half. The Hoosiers have put ups 46 points even though they haven't hit many 3-pointers. They're currently 1-of-7 from deep.

15:44 2H: Indiana 54, Rutgers 42 -- Morgan picked up his third foul early in the second half and immediately went to the bench. The Hoosiers haven't missed a beat without him so far in this game. They won't have to play without him for much longer, though, because he appears to be heading back onto the floor after the media timeout.

12:28 2H: Indiana 66, Rutgers 46 -- Rutgers switched to a 2-3 zone out of the timeout. Indiana has attacked it in all of the right places. The Hoosiers have moved the ball, attacking specifically along the baseline, in the high post, and around the perimeter. After the Hoosiers beat the zone twice, Rutgers immediately switched back to man defense. The Scarlet Knights don't have an answer for the Hoosiers when IU has the ball.

7:41 2H: Indiana 75, Rutgers 53 -- Indiana remains in control of this game. The Hoosiers have put together another great performance and have maintained their command since early on in this one. They should be able to close this one out for good before the next media timeout, which will give al five seniors a chance to see the floor.

3:56 2H: Indiana 81, Rutgers 60 -- At the end of the day, Indiana will win this one because they're the better team and because they executed extremely well at both ends of the floor. That's the kind of win you want to end your regular season. The Hoosiers now have momentum going their way heading into the Big Ten Tournament.



Final: Indiana 89, Rutgers 73