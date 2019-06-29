Hoosier Daily: June 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 1 Recap
2020 3-Star WR David Baker Commits To Indiana Hoosiers Football
Texas ATH Kenneth Phillips Places Indiana In Top 6
Heard On The Hoosier: IUBB Needs New Assistant, Charlie Hughes Shootout
Tweets of the Day
Quick follow-up on this:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) June 28, 2019
Checked the terms of Ed Schilling’s initial contract with IU. It was originally a two-year deal. So in effect, this is contract expiration, provided assistants’ contracts weren’t extended at any point. #iubb https://t.co/OqxjQRq3i3
Romans 8:28 #LEO pic.twitter.com/ttxY1GxDgv— David Baker🥇 (@db4hunnit) June 28, 2019
Some new wall art for @Archie_Miller’s office 👀@yeahyeah22 | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/6K0wt53YN0— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 28, 2019
Video of the Day
Anthony Leal with 28 against Jeff. #L3AL @anthonyl3al #BHSS ☀️🏀 pic.twitter.com/S6ih9fb2ss— bballmom L3AL (@slealindiana) June 27, 2019
Headlines
Marc Spears of The Undefeated profiles Victor Oladipo and how his major injury made him more tech-savvy. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says IU running back Sampson James is ready to bring his best to Indiana. -- Link
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says David Ellis can contribute to IU football in many ways. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com lays out the upcoming NBA Summer League schedule for Juwan Morgan. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.