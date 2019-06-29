News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 00:02:23 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 29

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Idvtvqm0iogecnkrsugs
Anthony Leal (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 1 Recap

2020 3-Star WR David Baker Commits To Indiana Hoosiers Football

Texas ATH Kenneth Phillips Places Indiana In Top 6

Heard On The Hoosier: IUBB Needs New Assistant, Charlie Hughes Shootout

Friday Chat Thread: June 28

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Marc Spears of The Undefeated profiles Victor Oladipo and how his major injury made him more tech-savvy. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says IU running back Sampson James is ready to bring his best to Indiana. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says David Ellis can contribute to IU football in many ways. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com lays out the upcoming NBA Summer League schedule for Juwan Morgan. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}