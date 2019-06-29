Quick follow-up on this: Checked the terms of Ed Schilling’s initial contract with IU. It was originally a two-year deal. So in effect, this is contract expiration, provided assistants’ contracts weren’t extended at any point. #iubb https://t.co/OqxjQRq3i3

Some new wall art for @Archie_Miller ’s office 👀 @yeahyeah22 | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/6K0wt53YN0

Anthony Leal with 28 against Jeff. #L3AL @anthonyl3al #BHSS ☀️🏀 pic.twitter.com/S6ih9fb2ss

Marc Spears of The Undefeated profiles Victor Oladipo and how his major injury made him more tech-savvy. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says IU running back Sampson James is ready to bring his best to Indiana. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says David Ellis can contribute to IU football in many ways. -- Link

IUHoosiers.com lays out the upcoming NBA Summer League schedule for Juwan Morgan. -- Link