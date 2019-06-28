News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 13:02:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Heard On The Hoosier: IUBB Needs New Assistant, Charlie Hughes Shootout

Stu Jackson & Jon Sauber
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


TheHoosier.com staff reconvenes for a discussion on where IU goes next with it now being in search of a new assistant coach and a preview of this weekend's Charlie Hughes Shootout which is set to feature several IU recruiting targets.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player above.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}