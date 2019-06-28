Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: Charlie Hughes Shootout Day 1 Recap
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
INDIANAPOLIS – The weekend of June 28-30 is an evaluation period for college coaches, and it overlapped with one of the most prominent summer high school events in the state of Indiana in the Charlie Hughes Shootout where several IU targets competed.
Click here for TheHoosier.com's notes and observations on how those targets fared on on the first day of the event.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.