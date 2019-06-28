News More News
Texas ATH Kenneth Phillips Places Indiana In Top 6

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Recruiting Insider

On Friday afternoon, Fort Bend Bush (Texas) athlete Kenneth Phillips narrowed down his recruitment to six schools.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 201-pound athlete is Indiana, Rice, Wake Forest, Texas Southern, Georgia Tech, and Texas A&M.

He announced his top group on his birthday.

{{ article.author_name }}