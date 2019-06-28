Texas ATH Kenneth Phillips Places Indiana In Top 6
On Friday afternoon, Fort Bend Bush (Texas) athlete Kenneth Phillips narrowed down his recruitment to six schools.
Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 201-pound athlete is Indiana, Rice, Wake Forest, Texas Southern, Georgia Tech, and Texas A&M.
He announced his top group on his birthday.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news