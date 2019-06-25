News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 25

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Seen on The Hoosier

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick 2021 forward Bryce Hopkins earns IU offer

4-Star Commit Rashawn Williams Taking Ownership Of Building IU's 2020 Class

2020 3-Star Florida CB Aamaris Brown Commits To Indiana

2020 Georgia QB Dexter Williams Talks Indiana Commitment

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Jackson Yeary has a Q&A with 2021 Indiana men's basketball target Khristian Lander for Inside the Hall. -- Link

Yeary also has a Q&A with 2021 Indiana men's basketball target Caleb Furst. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the six 2019 inductees into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame. -- Link

Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald examines Romeo Langford's road back from thumb surgery. -- Link

Jared Weiss of The Athletic ($) has a scouting report on Romeo Langford. -- Link

----

