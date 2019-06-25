Hoosier Daily: June 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick 2021 forward Bryce Hopkins earns IU offer
4-Star Commit Rashawn Williams Taking Ownership Of Building IU's 2020 Class
2020 3-Star Florida CB Aamaris Brown Commits To Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Beyond blessed to have received an offer from Indiana University!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/dST6OaSkNW— Jalen Bridges (@jalenbridgess) June 25, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University!! #HoosierNation pic.twitter.com/vkItgQYyio— Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) June 24, 2019
RESPECT My Decision. ✊🏾#ripgma🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/ytIjbsUyh0— 4 (@ohhthatsab) June 24, 2019
Video of the Day
Hear from our 14th overall pick, Romeo Langford shortly after today's introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/xUPdWiKmEE— Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 24, 2019
Headlines
Jackson Yeary has a Q&A with 2021 Indiana men's basketball target Khristian Lander for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Yeary also has a Q&A with 2021 Indiana men's basketball target Caleb Furst. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the six 2019 inductees into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame. -- Link
Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald examines Romeo Langford's road back from thumb surgery. -- Link
Jared Weiss of The Athletic ($) has a scouting report on Romeo Langford. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.