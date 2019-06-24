Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick 2021 forward Bryce Hopkins earns IU offer
Indiana extended an out-of-state offer Saturday in the 2021 class.
The Hoosiers reached out to Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick three-star forward Bryce Hopkins and offered him a scholarship over the weekend.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news