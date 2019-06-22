News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 22

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (TheHoosier.com)

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz Agree To Deal

The Hoosier Insider: June 21

How he fits: Romeo Langford

Christian Fitzpatrick has three official visit destinations decided

Heard On The Hoosier: Team Camp II Recap; Romeo Langford And Juwan Morgan

What They're Saying About Romeo Langford To The Boston Celtics

Headlines

Trevor Hass of Boston.com has five things to know about Romeo Langford. -- Link

The BTN.com staff has graphics of each Big Ten player taken in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link

Michael Deprisco of NBC Sports Boston says Danny Ainge is excited about Romeo Langford's versatility. -- Link

Jay King of The Athletic ($) examines the Celtics' four selections, including Romeo Langford. -- Link

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star says former Hoosier Robert Vaden is back in Indiana chasing greatness. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}