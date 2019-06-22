Regarding Romeo Langford: “A lot of guys highly rated as him would be concerned about their draft stock and future and not as concerned about that season. We were very impressed that he played through (the thumb injury) and played pretty well.” #iubb https://t.co/Nd2wlxrkG1

The Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal with Juwan Morgan (Indiana), league sources told @TheAthleticNBA .

It only takes one...see you soon

Made a few updates in the facility today 😉 #ProIU pic.twitter.com/i1wXTKtL4u

Trevor Hass of Boston.com has five things to know about Romeo Langford. -- Link

The BTN.com staff has graphics of each Big Ten player taken in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link

Michael Deprisco of NBC Sports Boston says Danny Ainge is excited about Romeo Langford's versatility. -- Link

Jay King of The Athletic ($) examines the Celtics' four selections, including Romeo Langford. -- Link

Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star says former Hoosier Robert Vaden is back in Indiana chasing greatness. -- Link