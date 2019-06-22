Hoosier Daily: June 22
Seen on The Hoosier
Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz Agree To Deal
Christian Fitzpatrick has three official visit destinations decided
Heard On The Hoosier: Team Camp II Recap; Romeo Langford And Juwan Morgan
What They're Saying About Romeo Langford To The Boston Celtics
Tweets of the Day
Regarding Romeo Langford:— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 21, 2019
“A lot of guys highly rated as him would be concerned about their draft stock and future and not as concerned about that season. We were very impressed that he played through (the thumb injury) and played pretty well.”#iubb https://t.co/Nd2wlxrkG1
The Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal with Juwan Morgan (Indiana), league sources told @TheAthleticNBA.— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 21, 2019
It only takes one...see you soon— JMo (@juwanmorgan) June 21, 2019
Video of the Day
Made a few updates in the facility today 😉#ProIU pic.twitter.com/i1wXTKtL4u— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 21, 2019
Headlines
Trevor Hass of Boston.com has five things to know about Romeo Langford. -- Link
The BTN.com staff has graphics of each Big Ten player taken in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link
Michael Deprisco of NBC Sports Boston says Danny Ainge is excited about Romeo Langford's versatility. -- Link
Jay King of The Athletic ($) examines the Celtics' four selections, including Romeo Langford. -- Link
Dana Hunsinger Benbow of The Indianapolis Star says former Hoosier Robert Vaden is back in Indiana chasing greatness. -- Link
