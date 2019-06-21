News More News
The Hoosier Insider: June 21

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

The newest edition of The Hoosier Insider returns with several IU basketball and football recruiting updates, including:

• Where things stand with four key 2020 IU basketball recruiting targets, including the latest on decision timelines.

• What's next for Romeo Langford after getting picked No. 14 overall by Boston in last night's NBA Draft and Juwan Morgan after reportedly signing a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz.

• How commitments elsewhere affect IU's recruiting efforts on toward the offensive line and defensive line position groups.

{{ article.author_name }}