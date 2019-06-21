Romeo Langford became the 26th NBA first round draft pick in program history when the Boston Celtics selected him 14th overall Wednesday night. Here's a look at what experts are saying about the newest Hoosier to make it to the league.

• Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge isn't concerned about Langford's thumb injury that he played through all of last season long-term, Boston.com's Trevor Hass wrote in his five things to know about Langford. "Danny Ainge, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, said he isn’t worried about the injury long term, noting that the team’s doctors will take a look at the hand when Langford arrives in Boston. "He, too, acknowledged Langford’s shooting wasn’t great in college, but he expects that trend to rectify itself with time." • The season Langford authored despite the setback actually impressed Celtics Director of Player Personnel Austin Ainge. “A lot of guys highly rated as him would be concerned about their draft stock and future and not as concerned about that season," Carr said in a video interview with Celtics team reporter Amanda Plfugrad. "We were very impressed that he played through (the thumb injury) and played pretty well.”

• Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is a big fan of Langford's multidimensional game and Indiana high school roots. "I think Romeo's a really versatile, good player," Stevens told the Boston media Thursday night. "He's been a good player for a long time. he's a guy that, as far as the state of Indiana high school basketball goes, was probably as followed as anybody in the last 15 years. Obviously had an incredible high school career. Had a really good start to his college career, tore some ligaments in his thumb and played through it most of the year. Can do a lot of things on the basketball court. Has been well coached both in high school and in college and a guy that we think has a lot of things that translate to the NBA."