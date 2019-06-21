Heard On The Hoosier: Team Camp II Recap; Romeo Langford And Juwan Morgan
TheHoosier.com staff reviews the performances of the 2020 and 2021 prospects of note who competed with their high school team at Archie Miller's second and final team camp of the summer.
They then pivot to NBA talk for a discussion on Romeo Langford's fit with the Boston Celtics, Juwan Morgan's summer league opportunity with the Utah Jazz, and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
