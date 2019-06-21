The former Indiana forward has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, according to a report from The Athletic NBA staff writer Michael Scotto. Morgan seemingly confirmed the news via his personal Twitter account late Friday morning.

Although Juwan Morgan went undrafted Thursday night, he didn't have to wait long to find his NBA opportunity.

HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky reports the deal is just for the summer league. Thus, Morgan will have to earn a training camp invite from an NBA team through his performances next month, but he'll have multiple chances to do so.

Utah will host its own summer league in Salt Lake City July 1-3 that will also include the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. It will then take part in the official NBA summer league in Las Vegas July 5-15 that will include all 30 NBA teams plus the Chinese and Croatian national teams.

The Jazz were one of eight different NBA clubs Morgan worked out for prior to the draft, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

The only Hoosier to start all 35 games last season, Morgan averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game as a senior. He concluded his IU career 24th in program history in scoring (1,374), eighth in blocked shots (138), tied for fourth in field goal percentage (56.2) and 10th in rebounds (757).