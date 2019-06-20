News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 20

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Romeo Langford (left) and Juwan Morgan. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Hassan Diarra building relationship with Indiana staff

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Cornerback Tiawan Mullen

Big Board Roundup: Romeo Langford

CrimsonCast Ep. 596 - The Kitchen Sink

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Rick Bozich of WDRB examines whether or not Romeo Langford will be selected in the lottery of Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why it's okay that Indiana uses some of its share of the Big Ten Network revenue outside of athletics. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Steve Aird and IU volleyball are ready for next season. -- Link

Wallace also has the IU field hockey schedule for 2019 after its release. -- Link

Wallace says Lilly King and Andrew Gutman were named IU's 2018-2019 Athletes of the Year. -- Link

