{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 09:00:00 -0500') }}

Hassan Diarra building relationship with Indiana staff

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Hassan Diarra (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy guard Hassan Diarra has made major strides as a player and it's showing in his recruitment. The rising senior was a three-star guard and the no. 147 player in the 2020 Rivals150 less than a month ago.

Now he's the no. 71 player in the rankings and a four-star guard, with a growing offer list that features schools like Georgia, Indiana, and Texas Tech.

