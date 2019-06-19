It's mid-summer and there aren't that many immediate topics to debate, so we took 90 minutes to talk about a bunch of bigger-picture items, including the concept of karmic debt among IU fans, Indiana's status as a basketball blue blood, plus a bunch of listener questions that included the status of the starting QB position, the Ball State game's location and start time, and the men's basketball team's starting lineup and what might happen there. We then finish with a very long discussion regarding the allocation of television revenue at IU and what the particulars of that debate are.

Also --- big news, CrimsonCast is celebrating it's 10th anniversary! Join us in Bloomington on Saturday, August 3rd for a meet-and-greet and a sampling of Bloomington bars and restaurants. Stay tuned for more information, and we thank you for the support.

