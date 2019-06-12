Hoosier Daily: June 12
Luke Goode recaps visit to Indiana
Armaan Franklin Indiana All-Star Week Highlights
Hoosiers In The Pros: June 4-10
2nd-rder Matt Gorski signs with @Pirates for $1 mil (pick 57 value = $1,243,600). Indiana OF, some of best college tools in @MLBDraft, chance to be 20-20 CF with solid arm.— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 11, 2019
Incoming freshman wide receiver Jordan Jakes has arrived in Bloomington. #iufb https://t.co/0lHV0BHqp3— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 11, 2019
☀️⚾️— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 11, 2019
• 19 Hoosiers will be playing summer baseball.
• Players will be represented on 13 teams.
• The Hoosiers will be represented in 10 different leagues. https://t.co/1TvzlRDLSc
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at who will step up in the scoring department for the Indiana men's basketball team next season. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says a crowded backfield is a welcome change for the Indiana football team. -- Link
Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network begins a countdown of the best moments in IU Athletics last season, starting with Stevie Scott's emergence. -- Link
Matt Mullin of PhillyVoice says Jordan Howard's new RB coach, Duce Staley, is impressed with the former Hoosier. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU men's soccer sophomore Jack Maher has a earned a second invitation to the USMNT U-23 training camp. -- Link
