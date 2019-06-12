News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 12

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Luke Goode recaps visit to Indiana

Armaan Franklin Indiana All-Star Week Highlights

Hoosiers In The Pros: June 4-10

Indiana targets ranked in updated 2020 Rivals150

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at who will step up in the scoring department for the Indiana men's basketball team next season. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says a crowded backfield is a welcome change for the Indiana football team. -- Link

Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network begins a countdown of the best moments in IU Athletics last season, starting with Stevie Scott's emergence. -- Link

Matt Mullin of PhillyVoice says Jordan Howard's new RB coach, Duce Staley, is impressed with the former Hoosier. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU men's soccer sophomore Jack Maher has a earned a second invitation to the USMNT U-23 training camp. -- Link

