IU signee Armaan Franklin played the final three high school games of his high school career last week, helping the Indiana All-Stars to a 127-116 victory over the Indiana Junior All-Stars June 5 in New Castle, Ind., a 97-64 win over the Kentucky All-Stars June 7 in Louisville, Ky., and a 120-74 win over Kentucky June 8 in Indianapolis.

TheHoosier.com has collected more than two minutes of highlights from his performances, which can be seen in the embedded media player above.