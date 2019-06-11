News More News
Armaan Franklin Indiana All-Star Week Highlights

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

IU signee Armaan Franklin played the final three high school games of his high school career last week, helping the Indiana All-Stars to a 127-116 victory over the Indiana Junior All-Stars June 5 in New Castle, Ind., a 97-64 win over the Kentucky All-Stars June 7 in Louisville, Ky., and a 120-74 win over Kentucky June 8 in Indianapolis.

TheHoosier.com has collected more than two minutes of highlights from his performances, which can be seen in the embedded media player above.

