Indiana targets ranked in updated 2020 Rivals150
The latest Rivals150 for the 2020 class was released Tuesday morning.
Scroll below to see where Indiana's targets rank, as well as their previous ranking and statistics.
Indiana Targets
New Ranking: No. 32 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 38
Shift: Up six spots
2019 AAU Stats: 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 35 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 60
Shift: Up 25 spots
2019 AAU Stats: 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 38 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 34
Shift: Down 4 spots
2019 High School Stats: 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.
New Ranking: No. 69 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 54
Shift: Down 15 spots
2019 AAU Stats: 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game
New Ranking: No. 71 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 147
Shift: Up 76 spots
2019 AAU Stats: 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 79 player nationally
Previous Ranking: Unranked
2019 AAU Stats: 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 104 player nationally
Previous Ranking: Unranked
2019 AAU Stats: 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game
New Ranking: No. 112 player nationally
Previous Ranking: No. 90
Shift: Down 22 spots
2019 AAU Stats: 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
New Ranking: No. 149 player nationally
Previous Ranking: Unranked
2019 AAU Stats: 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.
