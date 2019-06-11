News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 11:30:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana targets ranked in updated 2020 Rivals150

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Trey Galloway (left) and Anthony Leal (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

The latest Rivals150 for the 2020 class was released Tuesday morning.

Scroll below to see where Indiana's targets rank, as well as their previous ranking and statistics.

Indiana Targets

New Ranking: No. 32 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 38

Shift: Up six spots

2019 AAU Stats: 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 35 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 60

Shift: Up 25 spots

2019 AAU Stats: 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 38 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 34

Shift: Down 4 spots

2019 High School Stats: 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

New Ranking: No. 69 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 54

Shift: Down 15 spots

2019 AAU Stats: 9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game

New Ranking: No. 71 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 147

Shift: Up 76 spots

2019 AAU Stats: 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 79 player nationally

Previous Ranking: Unranked

2019 AAU Stats: 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 104 player nationally

Previous Ranking: Unranked

2019 AAU Stats: 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game

New Ranking: No. 112 player nationally

Previous Ranking: No. 90

Shift: Down 22 spots

2019 AAU Stats: 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

New Ranking: No. 149 player nationally

Previous Ranking: Unranked

2019 AAU Stats: 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

----

{{ article.author_name }}