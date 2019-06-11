Juwan Morgan participated in a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Indiana Pacers last week. (Pacers / YouTube)

NBA

• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors - Still has yet to appear in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby had previously been inactive since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. The Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead after the Warriors' 106-105 win on Monday. • Juwan Morgan (2015-19): F - Completed pre-draft workouts with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, and is scheduled to work out for the Sacramento Kings today. Also has made an appearance on WISH-TV in Indianapolis to discuss playing with Romeo Langford and come to his former teammate's defense.

Great perspective from Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker Sunday. For #IU fans still stewing over Romeo Langford's lone season in Bloomington -- Morgan wants you to know the real story. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/lKaAE2L7uc — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019





Juwan Morgan details Romeo Langford’s process of deciding whether to head to the #NBA or return to #IU. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/AxHksvzeXk — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019

Major League Baseball

• A program-record 10 players were chosen in this year's Major League Baseball Draft, highlighted by junior outfielder Matt Gorski going 57th overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. • Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .375 batting average with three home runs and six RBI in a 2-1 series win over the Colorado Rockies, a pair of wins at the St. Louis Cardinals and a loss at the Rockies. The Cubs are 37-28 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings, 0.5 games back from first-place Milwaukee. • Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .154 batting average with an RBI in a win at the Kansas City Royals, a pair of losses to the Tampa Bay Rays and a loss to the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox are 34-33 overall and sit third in the AL East Division standings. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .150 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a 2-1 series win at the Los Angeles Angels, a 2-2 series split at the Texas Rangers and a loss at the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 33-34 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- Traded from the San Diego Padres to the Giants on June 10 and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball