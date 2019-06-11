Hoosiers In The Pros: June 4-10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NBA
• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors - Still has yet to appear in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby had previously been inactive since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. The Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead after the Warriors' 106-105 win on Monday.
• Juwan Morgan (2015-19): F - Completed pre-draft workouts with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, and is scheduled to work out for the Sacramento Kings today. Also has made an appearance on WISH-TV in Indianapolis to discuss playing with Romeo Langford and come to his former teammate's defense.
“I felt at home.”@juwanmorgan on his pre-draft workout with the @Pacers yesterday ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bjuRtRYT85— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 6, 2019
Great perspective from Juwan Morgan on SportsLocker Sunday. For #IU fans still stewing over Romeo Langford's lone season in Bloomington -- Morgan wants you to know the real story. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/lKaAE2L7uc— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019
NEW via SportsLocker Sunday:— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) June 10, 2019
Juwan Morgan details Romeo Langford’s process of deciding whether to head to the #NBA or return to #IU. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/AxHksvzeXk
Major League Baseball
• A program-record 10 players were chosen in this year's Major League Baseball Draft, highlighted by junior outfielder Matt Gorski going 57th overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .375 batting average with three home runs and six RBI in a 2-1 series win over the Colorado Rockies, a pair of wins at the St. Louis Cardinals and a loss at the Rockies. The Cubs are 37-28 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings, 0.5 games back from first-place Milwaukee.
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- .154 batting average with an RBI in a win at the Kansas City Royals, a pair of losses to the Tampa Bay Rays and a loss to the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox are 34-33 overall and sit third in the AL East Division standings.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .150 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a 2-1 series win at the Los Angeles Angels, a 2-2 series split at the Texas Rangers and a loss at the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 33-34 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- Traded from the San Diego Padres to the Giants on June 10 and will report to Triple-A Sacramento.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Four strikeouts, four earned runs off five hits and four walks allowed in six innings of relief work in a 7-5 win over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs June 4; Two strikeouts, three earned runs off four hits allowed in two relief innings in a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings June 9. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 26-36 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- One strikeout, five earned runs off eight hits and two walks allowed in a 3 1/3-inning relief effort in a 6-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripes on June 6. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 37-26 overall and in first place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Two strikeouts, two hits and one earned run allowed in two innings of relief work in a 5-1 loss at the Montgomery Biscuits June 5; Five-inning shutout start with no strikeouts but only four hits allowed in a 1-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts June 9. Tennessee, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, is 30-33 overall and in fourth place in the five-team Southern League North division.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Six strikeouts, two earned runs off four hits allowed in a 6 2/3-inning start in the Squirrels' 5-4 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats June 8. Richmond, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is 22-38 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Western division.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .500 batting average with one home run and two RBI in a 7-5 win at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and a 5-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Winston-Salem, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 34-24 overall and in second place in the five-team Carolina League Southern division.
A
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Kannapolis Intimidators -- Seven strikeouts and just four hits allowed in a seven-inning shutout start in the Intimidators' 9-0 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds June 4 for his fourth win of the season; Five strikeouts, six earned runs off eight hits and one walk allowed in a 9-2 loss at the Greenville Drive June 9 for his fifth loss of the season (4-5). Kannapolis, the A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 26-36 overall and in second-to-last place in the seven-team South Atlantic League Northern division.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.