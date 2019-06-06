The 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft was one for the record books for Indiana baseball.

A program-best 10 players were selected in this year's MLB Draft after seven heard their names called on Wednesday. IU's previous record was seven in the 2009 draft.

Indiana senior utility player Matt Lloyd (Round 15, Cincinnati), senior right-handed pitcher Pauly Milto (Round 23, Chicago White Sox), junior infielder Scotty Bradley (Round 36, Toronto), junior left-handed pitcher Cam Beauchamp (Round 36, Philadelphia), sophomore infielder Cole Barr (Round 37, Seattle), sophomore outfielder Elijah Dunham (Round 40, Pittsburgh), and senior infielder Cade Bunnell (Round 40, Altanta) were each selected in the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

They joined junior outfielder Matt Gorski, chosen in the second round by Pittsburgh on Monday and juniors Andrew Saalfrank and Tanner Gordon, who were chosen by Arizona and Atlanta respectively in the sixth round on Tuesday, to round out the group.

IU's 10 selections led the Big Ten and tied for fourth nationally.