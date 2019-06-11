News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 16:11:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Luke Goode recaps visit to Indiana

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Fqti3o1l0jaw8emxl9in
Luke Goode (Courtesy of Luke Goode)

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode completed an unofficial visit to Indiana Monday.

The visit was Goode's first chance to spend time on campus with the Indiana coaching staff.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}