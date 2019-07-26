News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 26

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports)

Pro Football Focus Praises Indiana Defensive Back Marcelino Ball

Indiana Basketball: Evan Fitzner To Begin Pro Career In Denmark

Indiana target Anthony Leal announces top two

Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commitments

2020 3-Star Virginia Athlete Javon Swinton Commits To Indiana

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two former Hoosiers teamed up in The Basketball Tournament. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Nick Westbrook was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. -- Link

Blau also spoke to Anthony Leal about his top two schools, Indiana and Stanford. -- Link

Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington says Thomas Bryant is showing chemistry with new teammate Isaiah Thomas. -- Link

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com examines the Eagles' running back rotation, which includes former Hoosier Jordan Howard. -- Link

