Hoosier Daily: July 26
Pro Football Focus Praises Indiana Defensive Back Marcelino Ball
Indiana Basketball: Evan Fitzner To Begin Pro Career In Denmark
Indiana target Anthony Leal announces top two
Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commitments
2020 3-Star Virginia Athlete Javon Swinton Commits To Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Final 2— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) July 25, 2019
✞
Thank you to every coach who recruited and believed in me, but through God’s grace I am proud to announce my final two schools: pic.twitter.com/dQr4R3helV
Hey Trey and Anthony #HOOSIERDADDY? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/hSgxYU5Shs— TJD (@TrayceJackson) July 25, 2019
Great catching up with @CodyZeller in the lab today. One of the all time greats for @IndianaMBB, heading into his 6th year with the @hornets. Welcome home big fella! #ProIU pic.twitter.com/Oohda2tM7c— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 25, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two former Hoosiers teamed up in The Basketball Tournament. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Nick Westbrook was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. -- Link
Blau also spoke to Anthony Leal about his top two schools, Indiana and Stanford. -- Link
Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington says Thomas Bryant is showing chemistry with new teammate Isaiah Thomas. -- Link
Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com examines the Eagles' running back rotation, which includes former Hoosier Jordan Howard. -- Link
----
