Pro Football Focus Praises Indiana Defensive Back Marcelino Ball
Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks highly of one standout on Indiana Hoosiers football's roster.
The scouting service, which has been looking back on top performers in 2018 based on their evaluations leading into the upcoming season, praised redshirt junior husky Marcelino Ball for his instincts.
According to PFF, Ball posted a Big Ten-best 14 coverage stops last season. While he primarily plays husky, a hybrid/safety linebacker position within the Hoosiers' 4-2-5 scheme, PFF scouted him as a cornerback, though perhaps it speaks to his versatility as well.
The full list can be seen below.
Marcelino Ball showed great instincts in rallying to the football last season. pic.twitter.com/V34KjXkIYB— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 24, 2019
It isn't clear how PFF defines a "coverage stop," as it is not listed in their site's glossary.
Ball is no stranger preseason recognition, having also caught the attention of The Athletic's Bruce Feldman earlier this month for his annual "Freaks List." Ball checked in at No. 9 on the 50-member list thanks to his speed with 22.74 miles per hour on the Hoosiers' GPS system and an electronically-timed 4.41-seconds in the 40-yard dash based on Feldman's reporting. Including cornerbacks and safeties, he was the highest-ranked defensive back out of the 11 named by Feldman.
The Roswell, Ga. native earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from coaches and media last year after recording 59 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
Ball and the Hoosiers will take the field for the first time in 2019 on Aug. 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium when they take on Ball State at noon eastern time. The game will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.
