According to an announcement from The Crowne Agency, the former Indiana Hoosiers basketball forward has signed with Team FOG Næstved of the Danish basketball league Basketligaen.

Congrats to @crowneagency client, Evan Fitzner, on signing with Team FOG Næstved. Fitzner just finished up his college career at Indiana University and this will be his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/00My5zljOJ

Basketligaen is considered the highest level of professional basketball in Denmark. Teams compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. Fitzner's new club won bronze in three of the last five seasons, including 2018-19.

Regarded by ESPN as one of the Top 15 impact transfers heading into the 2018-19 college basketball season, Fitzner averaged 3.5 points on 41.4 percent shooting from the floor and 30.9 percent from 3-point range in 31 games off the bench in his lone season in an Indiana uniform. He also logged 11.5 minutes per contest across those appearances.

"I want to play basketball for as long as I can," Fitzner said in early March prior to IU's senior day. "Whether that's overseas or wherever I can play, I'll pursue that for sure. I'm excited for that opportunity. Beyond (when my basketball career ends), I'll figure that out when it's relevant."

For now, he won't have to think about it as he prepares to head to Denmark.