July 18

Hoosier Daily: July 18

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)

Top IU target Matt Cross wants to decide in August

Three Indiana Hoosiers Football Storylines To Watch At Big Ten Media Day

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Devin Willock On IUFB, Recruitment

Five schools stand out for Rivals150 guard Anthony Leal

Indiana Football Picked To Finish Fifth In Big Ten East In 2019

Rivals.com Big Ten Preview: Team-by-team breakdown

Seven writers in the USA Today Network predict the 2019 All-Big Ten football teams. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 Indiana basketball target D.J. Steward from Nike Peach Jam. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Ben Torvik to discuss his preseason ratings and much more. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU football freshman Cameron Williams is embracing a "new wave" mentality. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's soccer has added Wake Forest transfer Oliwia Wos. -- Link

