Hoosier Daily: July 18
Seen on The Hoosier
Top IU target Matt Cross wants to decide in August
Three Indiana Hoosiers Football Storylines To Watch At Big Ten Media Day
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Devin Willock On IUFB, Recruitment
Five schools stand out for Rivals150 guard Anthony Leal
Indiana Football Picked To Finish Fifth In Big Ten East In 2019
Tweets of the Day
First time back as a ☘️ @yeahyeah22 | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/2DK6b4dLsw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 17, 2019
📍 Chicago pic.twitter.com/bFgUS6gJWw— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 17, 2019
Philippians 4:13❤️ pic.twitter.com/6x0BkZ6Glp— Buddy Mack (@TMack_14) July 17, 2019
Video of the Day
Before he was an NBA Champion, he was doing this in the ⚪️🔴!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 17, 2019
Happy Birthday @OAnunoby! pic.twitter.com/hCDtgUFTtD
Headlines
Seven writers in the USA Today Network predict the 2019 All-Big Ten football teams. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2020 Indiana basketball target D.J. Steward from Nike Peach Jam. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Ben Torvik to discuss his preseason ratings and much more. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU football freshman Cameron Williams is embracing a "new wave" mentality. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's soccer has added Wake Forest transfer Oliwia Wos. -- Link
----
