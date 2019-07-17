Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers football team is picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten East in the annual Cleveland.com vote of writers prior to Big Ten Media Days. The event runs Thursday and Friday in Chicago.

This is the ninth year the poll has been conducted. Cleveland.com began it after the Big Ten discontinued its official one many years ago and had 34 writers participate in this year's poll.

Michigan was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the league behind 17 writers' predictions. Ohio State was a close second with 14. Two writers picked Nebraska, while one chose Northwestern.

Here's full projections for the Big Ten East and Big Ten West from the panel, and be sure to check out Cleveland.com's original story for additional tidbits and insights.

BIG TEN EAST

1. Michigan, 222 points (20 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State, 214 points (14)

3. Michigan State, 156 points

4. Penn State, 154 points

5. Indiana, 86.5 points

6. Maryland, 82.5 points

7. Rutgers, 37 points

BIG TEN WEST

1. Nebraska, 198 points (14 first-place votes)

2. Iowa, 194.5 points (14)

3. Wisconsin, 172.5 points (4)

4. Northwestern, 142.5 points (1)

5. Purdue, 110.5 points

6. Minnesota, 100 points (1)

7. Illinois, 34 points