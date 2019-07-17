Allen has been posting group photos from social gatherings at his home in Bloomington of each position group and several appear to be making big strides in year two under the guidance of Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou and Athletic Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea's staff.

Freshman running back Sampson James put on 30 pounds of muscle from January to June. Many of IU's offensive linemen look the part in terms of the size needed to win battles at the line of scrimmage in the Big Ten. Redshirt junior husky Marcelino Ball and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, regarded by Ballou as two of IU's hardest workers in the weight room, had their athletic accomplishments highlighted in Bruce Feldman's annual Freaks List.

Those are just a few of the names that have surfaced since spring practices concluded, so it will be interesting to see what other names pop up through conversations with Allen, Cronk, Jones and Westbrook.