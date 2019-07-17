News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top IU target Matt Cross wants to decide in August

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Matt Cross is looking to close out his recruitment in the near future, and the Indiana Hoosiers are firmly in the mix for his commitment.

Cross, a four-star forward in the 2020 class, is almost ready to commit, even though his recruitment has just picked up its pace.

Gz3zc6hp4gf5zwhrvixq
Matt Cross played in the Peach Invitational Tournament with BABC over the weekend. (Brian Neuburt)

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}