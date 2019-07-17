Paramus (N.J.) Catholic offensive tackle Devin Willock originally planned to commit on July 5. However, with new offers in hand from Georgia Tech and Penn State, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder decided to push his decision back, he told TheHoosier.com.

"I was narrowing down my decision between Georgia, Rutgers, and Boston College before Penn State and Georgia Tech hopped into the picture," Willock explained. "That shook everything up and I didn't want to force a decision knowing that I haven't visited either school and both are very good schools. I decided to push it back and will take a couple visits when the dead period is over."