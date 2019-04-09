Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 9

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will play their spring game Friday, April 12.
Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com)

Indiana Football: Pro Day 'A Blessing' For J-Shun Harris II

Wall Street Journal: IU is No. 5 Most Valuable College Basketball Program

CrimsonCast Ep. 593 - The First Offseason Recap

Notes: Spiece Indy Heat Scrimmage

Indiana Football: Cam Jones Eager To Help IU In Any Way He Can

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times covers the Indiana football team's schedule changes. -- Link

Rick Bozich of WDRB.com wonders whether Bob Knight will make an appearance at an IU basketball game in the future. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps Race Thompson's injury-riddled season. -- Link

Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire says Jordan Howard's improvement as a pass protector will have a big impact on the Eagles. -- Link

