Hoosier Daily: April 9
Indiana Football: Pro Day 'A Blessing' For J-Shun Harris II
Wall Street Journal: IU is No. 5 Most Valuable College Basketball Program
CrimsonCast Ep. 593 - The First Offseason Recap
Notes: Spiece Indy Heat Scrimmage
Indiana Football: Cam Jones Eager To Help IU In Any Way He Can
Welcome to the #trenches @juwanmorgan look forward to helping you on the next step of your journey. #iubb pic.twitter.com/SCSn6tea3e— Joey Burton (@JoeyBurton) April 9, 2019
Akron coming to Bloomington in 2023. #iufb https://t.co/wKtqnB1BZ5— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) April 8, 2019
Indiana football partners with a nonprofit dedicated to helping end childhood hunger over the weekend. #iufb https://t.co/FdKhiYcBht— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 8, 2019
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times covers the Indiana football team's schedule changes. -- Link
Rick Bozich of WDRB.com wonders whether Bob Knight will make an appearance at an IU basketball game in the future. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall recaps Race Thompson's injury-riddled season. -- Link
Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire says Jordan Howard's improvement as a pass protector will have a big impact on the Eagles. -- Link
