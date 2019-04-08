Not many athletes can say they overcame three major knee injuries during their college careers.

J-Shun Harris II happens to be one of them.

For the former Indiana wide receiver, being able to do just that and participate in last week's pro day last week was a significant milestone - one that also allowed him to close out his time as a Hoosier on his own terms.

"It's a blessing," Harris said. "A lot of people probably looked at the situation and wrote me off, which, to each his own. But I'm happy I just have a strong family, strong friends, everyone who was encouraging me through this entire process. Being able to come out here and perform like I wanted to, hopefully that got a couple guys' attention, a couple teams' attention, and we'll see how everything works out from here."

The Fishers, Ind., native has had a lot to be happy about lately.

After He played in all 12 games and started six for the first time since his freshman year in 2014, returning 16 punts for 147 yards with an 86-yard touchdown and hauling in 37 passes for 325 yards and two scores. League coaches and media recognized him as an All-Big Ten Honorable mention selection for his performance.

On Tuesday, Harris unofficially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, a number that would've tied with Ohio State's Johnnie Dixon for eighth-fastest among the 37 wide receivers who participated in the drill at last months' NFL Scouting Combine.

"(It felt) awesome," Harris said. "I want to get the official number, (because) everyone had a bunch of different times. Once that information comes out - I think I ran pretty decent. The cleats that they had, the 40 cleats, helped me out a lot. Felt like I had nothing on my feet. Felt like I was moving and I'm just ready to see the time.

"Dr. Rhea had me around an average 4.41, 4.39, type deal. Coach Ballou had me at like a 4.42, so it's somewhere in that range. Which, I wanted to get a 4.2, but hey, my legs were saying otherwise."

Along the way, he got helpful advice about the process of preparing for the pros from former IU standouts Shane Wynn and Tegray Scales.

"Do what you do best. We've done this," Harris said, recalling the guidance given. "It almost feels like going from high school to college again. You're going to the camps, you're doing all these tests in the combine, so that's all it is. Once I figured out in my mind, well I ran track and that's 40 yards, it's the same thing. I'm used to watching people run. Once I understood that, then I got out of my own way."

Where Harris' career goes next isn't certain.

If that path takes him to the NFL or another professional league for several years, great. If not, he's content with moving on to the next phase of his life doing something different.

"Some people, you have that anxiety around this time, you need to have something, people ask you what's next. All those answers," Harris said. "I've learned to say, 'I'm not sure,' and whatever it is I'm ready for."

Still, he wants to exercise Plan A as long as he can, and to have as much control as he does currently over his future after everything he's been through, is, as Harris would say:

A blessing.

"I'm a realist. I don't want to be out here, head over heals or head over toes into something, and then I work out and I get crushed," Harris said. "Whatever it is, whether it's this or something else, I'm going to just go in with an open mind, open perspective and attack it."