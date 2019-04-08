CrimsonCast Ep. 593 - The First Offseason Recap
Reunited after nearly a month, Galen and Scott look back on the 2018-19 IU basketball season and discuss what they make of it. We talk about the dueling arguments of what happened in the season, as well as where things went wrong. We also discuss what "reasonable expectations" for next year will (and should) be, and the interesting parallels between this season and year 3 of the Crean era. We also field some audience questions about recruiting, and talk a bit about the surprise reappearance of Bob Knight on campus.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
