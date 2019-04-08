TheHoosier.com

Indiana's basketball program is valued among the top five programs in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Hoosiers are valued at $196,200,000.

This marks the third year in a row with Indiana in the top five of this list. The Hoosiers were third in the 2017 list, and second in the 2018 list.

The valuation is done by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, and based on the previous year's financial information. The study factors in each school's revenues and expenses with cash-flow adjustments, risk assessments and growth projections.

Indiana's drop to fifth is caused by the program's on-court struggles, according to the article. The program's value fell by 19.3% after it was valued at $243,004,000 last year.

The four schools above the Hoosiers, in order, are Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, and Duke. All four of those programs are valued at over $200,000,000.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller's previous institution, Dayton, ranks No. 18 at $100,010,000.

The Hoosiers have the most valuable basketball program in the Big Ten according to the study, with only Wisconsin joining them in the top 10, at No. 10. However, there are 11 Big Ten programs in the top 21.

