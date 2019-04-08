Cam Jones admits he was initially unsure when Indiana's coaches first approached him about playing husky, linebacker and safety during spring camp, given the extra time it would take to have to learn the nuances of two new positions.

However, after 12 practices of going through it, the do-it-all sophomore sees the importance of it when it comes to maximizing the Hoosiers' roster.

"I first started off playing husky, then I moved to free safety, and now I'm at stinger," Jones said. "Just being able to learn each position, it helps me know where everybody else is on the defense. When I know that, man, I can help other players, I can help the other free safeties, the other huskies. Just being able to be all over the place, it helps me with the defense."

Playing all over the field is nothing new to Jones. He not only did it in high school, he excelled at it.

The Memphis native played both linebacker and wide receiver at St. Benedict at Auburndale, leading the team in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, receptions, rushing yardage, all-purpose yardage and touchdowns as a junior and senior.

He amassed 160 tackles, 60 for loss, 34 sacks, five intercpeptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense and 3,678 all-purpose yards (1,534 receiving, 1,049 rushing, 496 punt return, 436 kick return, 163 interception) with 32 touchdowns (15 receiving, 12 rushing, 4 punt, 1 interception) on offense and special teams across his final two preps seasons, recognized accordingly as a two-time all-state, three-time all-region and two-time team most valuable player selection.

"It helped a lot," Jones said. "In high school, coaches, they look for guys that play all over the field, but I played all over the field on offense and defense, so I know what the offense is going to do, what the defense is going to do. They're trusting me. They're trusting me to be able to step up and move all over the place."

Trust and investment in him shown by Indiana's coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kane Wommack, further smoothed over his doubts and helped make the transition easier.

"It's about having the right mind set. If you have the right mind set and then attack it every day, the coaches will have your back," Jones said. "Coach (Wommack) met with me for two hours, just going over plays. Having that, you feel comfortable and confident."

Teammates are also doing their part to foster those feelings. Jones credited Senior safety Khalil Bryant, redshirt sophomore safety Bryant Fitzgerald, fifth-year senior linebacker Reakwon Jones and redshirt freshman linebacker James Miller as the most instrumental in his development this spring.

"Khalil Bryant, Fitz, Kwon, they've all been right there having my back," Jones said. "Even James Miller, when we're out there right next to each other, he makes the calls and stuff like that. That just helps me, and they've all been real good to me."

Jones spent his freshman year playing the husky position exclusively and turned in a productive first season.

He shared the team lead with two forced fumbles and tied for second on the team with four takeaways. The two forced fumbles tied for first among Big Ten true freshmen, tied for second among freshmen nationally and tied for seventh in the Big Ten overall. Collectively, he also registered 20 tackles, 15 solo, with one fumble recovery, one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Though he's juggling three different positions, that same potential Jones flashed as IU's Defensive Newcomer of the Year last fall has carried over to the spring.

"He's just playing with more confidence," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "He's got great strike, great physical specimen that can really run and finish plays on the field. Love his versatility that he gives our defense. Just doing some things to maximize our roster."

Jones doesn't have a preferred position between the three. All that matters to him is getting on the field.

if this spring is any indication, he won't have to worry about that.

"It just feels good (that the coaches trust me to play multiple positions), because they've been telling me this," Jones said. "They told me this when they were recruiting me, they're going to put pressure on me but they believe in me. Just seeing them follow through on what they said, man, it's love."