Hoosier Daily: April 5
Armaan Franklin Aims to Help Bring Indiana Back to Prominence
Indiana Basketball: IU To Return To Maui Invitational In 2020
Four-star Guard Sets Official Visit to Indiana
Report: Romeo Langford To Declare For NBA Draft
Indiana Basketball: Jake Forrester Officially Transferring Out Of Program
Indiana Football: Wes Martin's Pro Day Inspired By Special Cause
Quick glance at Jack Porter's website and the work it has done, plus the tweet below, seems to indicate the firm will be working with Indiana football to design the new Terry Tallen Football Complex (team area). #iufb https://t.co/b3tsybtTGn— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 4, 2019
Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup all-sports standings as of April 4 (swimming, track, hockey, rifle, fencing, skiing and wrestling points awarded): Kentucky No. 13, Indiana No. 16, Louisville No. 31.— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) April 4, 2019
#AllGloryToGod pic.twitter.com/YzLcdvQure— Jake Forrester (@begreatjake) April 4, 2019
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Jake Forrester's only season on the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says home runs continue to power the Indiana baseball team's offense. -- Link
Jonathan Givony of ESPN breaks the news that Romeo Langford is having hand surgery and will declare for the NBA Draft next week. -- Link
Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star rounds up possible destinations for Romeo Langford according to mock drafts. -- Link
Jared RIgdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's weekend series with Penn State. -- Link
