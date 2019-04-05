Quick glance at Jack Porter's website and the work it has done, plus the tweet below, seems to indicate the firm will be working with Indiana football to design the new Terry Tallen Football Complex (team area). #iufb https://t.co/b3tsybtTGn

Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup all-sports standings as of April 4 (swimming, track, hockey, rifle, fencing, skiing and wrestling points awarded): Kentucky No. 13, Indiana No. 16, Louisville No. 31.

"The best thing you can ask for is when your best player is your best worker, your most coachable kid, and your best kid, character-wise. We had all of those things in Armaan, and that's what I'm going to miss from him."

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Jake Forrester's only season on the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says home runs continue to power the Indiana baseball team's offense. -- Link

Jonathan Givony of ESPN breaks the news that Romeo Langford is having hand surgery and will declare for the NBA Draft next week. -- Link

Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star rounds up possible destinations for Romeo Langford according to mock drafts. -- Link

Jared RIgdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's weekend series with Penn State. -- Link