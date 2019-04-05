Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 5

The Indiana men's basketball team finished its season 19-16.
Armaan Franklin Aims to Help Bring Indiana Back to Prominence

Indiana Basketball: IU To Return To Maui Invitational In 2020

Four-star Guard Sets Official Visit to Indiana

Report: Romeo Langford To Declare For NBA Draft

Indiana Basketball: Jake Forrester Officially Transferring Out Of Program

Indiana Football: Wes Martin's Pro Day Inspired By Special Cause

Juwan Morgan To Compete In 3X3U Tournament

"The best thing you can ask for is when your best player is your best worker, your most coachable kid, and your best kid, character-wise. We had all of those things in Armaan, and that's what I'm going to miss from him."
— Cathedral head coach Jason Delaney on Armaan Franklin

Headlines

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Jake Forrester's only season on the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student says home runs continue to power the Indiana baseball team's offense. -- Link

Jonathan Givony of ESPN breaks the news that Romeo Langford is having hand surgery and will declare for the NBA Draft next week. -- Link

Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star rounds up possible destinations for Romeo Langford according to mock drafts. -- Link

Jared RIgdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's weekend series with Penn State. -- Link

