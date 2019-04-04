Freshman forward Jake Forrester is leaving the Indiana men's basketball team.

One day after putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the Pennsylvania native posted a statement to his personal Twitter account making it clear he was transferring out of the program.

"I feel it is in my best interest to transfer from IU and continue to work my hardest to make an impact elsewhere," Forrester said in the statement. "I want to thank the entire Indiana University coaching staff for recruiting me. I will miss my teammates immensely. Hoosier Nation, you have enthusiastically supported me and I thank you for that."

Forrester played 56 minutes across 13 games during his first and only season in an IU uniform, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a season-high 8 points in the Hoosiers' win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 19 and saw a season-best nine minutes off the bench in IU's win at Michigan State on Feb. 2. Overall, he collected 27 points and 17 rebounds last year.

The West Chester (Pa.) Westtown product's departure gives IU a second open scholarship following sophomore forward Clifton Moore's decision to transfer last week.