TheHoosier.com can confirm Indiana freshman forward Jake Forrester has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Forrester played 56 minutes across 13 games during his first season in an IU uniform, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a season-high 8 points in the Hoosiers' win over Arkansas on Dec. 19 and saw a season-best nine minutes off the bench in IU's win at Michigan State on Feb. 2. Overall, he collected 27 points and 17 rebounds last year.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native's decision to enter the transfer portal is not a binding choice to transfer. A player can enter the portal and explore their options but still choose to return to their original school.

Should Forrester ultimately decide to transfer out of Indiana, it would give the program a second open scholarship following sophomore forward Clifton Moore's decision to do the same last week.