Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford will declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, according to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Langford told Givony the official declaration will be made next week.

Langford led IU and all Big Ten freshmen in scoring in his first season in Bloomington, averaging 16.5 points per game.

However, according to Givony's story, he also spent the majority of his freshman campaign dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb which he sustained in practice prior to IU's Big Ten-ACC Challenge game at Duke. Langford is having surgery to repair the injury this week.

Langford shot 53 percent from inside the arc but made just 27 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19.

“I think it’s fair to say that we never got a chance to see me at my best at the college level, especially since I’ve been playing with basically a cast on my thumb the whole season,” Langford told ESPN. “Obviously that throws off your shot. Even though I didn’t shoot as well as I’m capable of, I feel like I shot the ball pretty well in the second half of the season.”

The early entry deadline for this year's NBA Draft is April 21 at 11:59 ET. The deadline to request feedback from the NBA's Undergraduate Advisory Committee is April 11.

Assuming Langford remains in the draft, Indiana would have a third open scholarship on its roster for next season. If Langford were to withdraw his name from consideration, he would have until June 10 at 5 p.m. ET. to make that decision.

This story will be updated.