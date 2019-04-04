Indiana is returning to Hawaii.

On Thursday, it was officially announced that the Hoosiers will be playing in the 2020 Maui Invitational, joining a field which will also include North Carolina, Alabama, Davidson, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. The tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 23-25, 2020.

For the Hoosiers, it's their first appearance in the event since 2015, when it 1-2 with a win over St. John's and suffered losses to Wake Forest and UNLV.

Overall, this will be IU's seventh Maui Invitational Appearance. The Hoosiers won the tournament during their 2002 appearance and also took part in the event in 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2008.