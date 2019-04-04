Former IU forward Juwan Morgan will take part in the second-annual 3X3U National Championship this weekend at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Morgan, a former two-time All-Big Ten honoree, will be joined on the Big Ten team by Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, Minnesota's Jordan Murphy and Nebraska's Glynn Watson.

The tournament will open with pool play Friday and Saturday, and those games will be streamed live at twitter.com/3x3uhoops for free. Teams will earn $1,000 for each win they get in pool play. It will conclude on Sunday with the Top 16 teams competing and the winner taking home $100,000.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals will also be streamed on Twitter. ESPN2 will televise the the Semifinals, consolation and Championship games.

Morgan is the second Hoosier to compete the event. Last year, Robert Johnson teamed up on the Big Ten squad with Purdue’s Vincent Edwards, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate and Minnesota’s Nate Mason and helped lead the squad to a 6-0 record, including hitting the game-winning shot in the championship. Together, they split a prize pool of $55,000, amounting to $13,750 per player.

This year's Big Ten team has been placed in Pool F along with Ivy League, Horizon League and Big Sky Conference teams. The Big Ten's pool play schedule can be viewed below:

Friday, April 5

9:30 pm (Eastern) – Big Ten vs. Ivy League (Watch)

Saturday, April 6

12:50 pm (Eastern) – Big Ten vs. Horizon (Watch)

4:00 pm (Eastern) – Big Ten vs. Big Sky (Watch)

Sunday, April 7

10:30 am-1:00 pm (Eastern) – Round of 16 Games

1:00 pm-2:30 pm (Eastern) – Quarterfinals

3:10 pm – 5:00 pm (Eastern) – Semifinals and Finals