BREAKING: IU announces QB Jack Tuttle has been granted immediate eligibility. #iufb

Can also confirm Indiana forward Jake Forrester's name is in the transfer portal. #iubb

Looking at scholarships, Indiana currently has one open because Clifton Moore will leave. The number will be two if Jake Forrester leaves, and the number will be three if he leaves + Romeo Langford goes to the NBA. #iubb https://t.co/EuOZw2teV1

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's loss to Wright State. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Juwan Morgan will play in the 3X3U National Championship. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall looks back at Rob Phinisee's freshman year with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by The Hoosier Network's Eddie Cotton to discuss his story on Devonte Green and Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Podcast: The Hoosier Network staff discusses the Indiana softball team and is joined by the team's right fielder, Gabbi Jenkins, discuss how she got to Bloomington and more. -- Link