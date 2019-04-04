Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: Crawford Takes Home MVP At End Of Season Awards Banquet

Indiana Football: Transfer QB Jack Tuttle Granted Immediate Eligibility

Hoosiers In The Pros: March 26-April 1

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice No. 10 Highlights

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: April 3

Indiana Basketball: Jake Forrester Puts Name In NCAA Transfer Portal

Indiana Basketball Season in Review: Wings

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's loss to Wright State. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Juwan Morgan will play in the 3X3U National Championship. -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall looks back at Rob Phinisee's freshman year with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by The Hoosier Network's Eddie Cotton to discuss his story on Devonte Green and Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Podcast: The Hoosier Network staff discusses the Indiana softball team and is joined by the team's right fielder, Gabbi Jenkins, discuss how she got to Bloomington and more. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}