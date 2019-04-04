Hoosier Daily: April 4
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Crawford Takes Home MVP At End Of Season Awards Banquet
Indiana Football: Transfer QB Jack Tuttle Granted Immediate Eligibility
Hoosiers In The Pros: March 26-April 1
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice No. 10 Highlights
Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: April 3
Indiana Basketball: Jake Forrester Puts Name In NCAA Transfer Portal
Tweets of the Day
BREAKING: IU announces QB Jack Tuttle has been granted immediate eligibility. #iufb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) April 3, 2019
Can also confirm Indiana forward Jake Forrester's name is in the transfer portal. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 3, 2019
Looking at scholarships, Indiana currently has one open because Clifton Moore will leave.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 3, 2019
The number will be two if Jake Forrester leaves, and the number will be three if he leaves + Romeo Langford goes to the NBA. #iubb https://t.co/EuOZw2teV1
Video of the Day
NO FLY ZONE ✈️❌ pic.twitter.com/LIYEekPHXg— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 3, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's loss to Wright State. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student says Juwan Morgan will play in the 3X3U National Championship. -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall looks back at Rob Phinisee's freshman year with the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by The Hoosier Network's Eddie Cotton to discuss his story on Devonte Green and Indiana men's basketball. -- Link
Podcast: The Hoosier Network staff discusses the Indiana softball team and is joined by the team's right fielder, Gabbi Jenkins, discuss how she got to Bloomington and more. -- Link
----
