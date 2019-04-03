Ticker
Hoosiers In The Pros: March 26-April 1

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) in the first half at Staples Center on March 26. That game marked the third of what is now six-consecutive starts for the Wizards for the former IU standout.
Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.3 points and 1.8 assists in 14.9 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs and losses at the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 11.7 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting from the floor and 40.9 percent shooting from 3-point range in 29.1 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss at the Milwaukee Bucks and wins over the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 10 points, 2 steals and 1 rebound in 25 minutes off the bench in the Raptors' 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls on March 26. However, he has been inactive for their last three games with concussion-like symptoms, according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last 11 games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Has missed the Knicks' last eight games due to a sprained ankle. He's considered day-to-day.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz and wins at the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. Overall, Bryant has made six consecutive starts for the Wizards.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

Alliance of American Football

• Chase Dutra (2013-17): S, San Antonio Commanders -- One solo tackle in a 23-6 loss to the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday. The Commanders are 5-3 on the season.

• Andrew McDonald (2007-11): OT, San Antonio Commanders -- Helped the Commanders' offense tally 305 yards of total offense while starting at right tackle in their 23-6 loss to the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday. The Commanders are 5-3 on the season.

According to multiple reports, the AAF suspended operations on Tuesday morning.

----

