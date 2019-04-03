• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.3 points and 1.8 assists in 14.9 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs and losses at the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 11.7 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting from the floor and 40.9 percent shooting from 3-point range in 29.1 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss at the Milwaukee Bucks and wins over the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 10 points, 2 steals and 1 rebound in 25 minutes off the bench in the Raptors' 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls on March 26. However, he has been inactive for their last three games with concussion-like symptoms, according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last 11 games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Has missed the Knicks' last eight games due to a sprained ankle. He's considered day-to-day.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz and wins at the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. Overall, Bryant has made six consecutive starts for the Wizards.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.