Indiana football recognized several players at its end-of-season banquet Tuesday night, highlighted by former safety Jonathan Crawford earning the Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player award for 2018.

The Largo, Fla., native collected 66 tackles, including 44 solos as a senior. He shared the lead, third in the Big Ten and 24th nationally with two fumble recoveries, and tied for second with four takeaways, one interception and three pass break-ups.

Crawford also tied for third on the team with one forced fumble and added one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. His performance last fall earned him an invite to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this spring.

A three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, Crawford started every game since arriving on campus in 2015. He and longsnapper Dan Godsil became the first Hoosiers and 12th and 13th Big Ten players to start 50 games in their careers.

Crawford, offensive lineman Wes Martin, defensive tackle Jacob Robinson and wide receiver Luke Timian were chosen as team captains for the 2018 season. For Martin, it was the second time earning such recognition.

Meanwhile, running back Stevie Scott took home the team's Offensive Newcomer of the Year award after setting IU true freshman records with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games.

Defensive back Cam Jones was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year after totaling 20 tackles, 15 solo, with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry while playing 11 games at husky. His two forced fumbles tied for most on the team last fall and also tied for first among Big Ten true freshmen, tied for second among freshmen nationally and tied for seventh in the Big Ten overall.

Running back Ricky Brookins received the L.E.O. (Love Each Other) Award, presented by IU head coach Tom Allen.

The full list of award winners can be seen below:

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Stevie Scott

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Cam Jones

Ted Whereatt "Senior Academic Excellence" Award: Wes Martin

Ted Verlihay "Mental Attitude" Award: Delroy Baker, Nick Linder

Corby Davis Memorial Award (Outstanding Back): Bryant Fitzgerald

Howard Brown "Dedication to IU Football" Award: Jacob Robinson

Chris Dal Sasso Award (Outstanding Lineman): Jerome Johnson, Brandon Knight

Harold Mauro "Loyalty to IU Football" Award: Luke Timian, Ryan Watercutter

Terry P. Cole Award (Old Oaken Bucket Game MVP): Jerome Johnson

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Connor Thomas

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Samuel Slusher

Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year: Aaron Casey

Outstanding Walk-On Player of the Year: Chris Gajcak

Special Teams Player of the Year: J-Shun Harris II

Most Outstanding Specialists of the Year: Dan Gosdil, Logan Justus

Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player: Jonathan Crawford

Team Captains: Jonathan Crawford, Wes Martin, Jacob Robinson, Luke Timian

L.E.O. Award: Ricky Brookins