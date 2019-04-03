Indiana football on Wednesday morning announced transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. He will have four years of eligibility left beginning this fall.

"We are very pleased for Jack and his family," IU head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "We look forward to him competing this fall. We also appreciate the NCAA's assistance throughout this process."

Tuttle signed with Utah during the 2018 cycle but did not play a single snap for the program in 2018, choosing to transfer to Indiana at the end of the fall semester. He enrolled at IU in January and has been participating in spring practices.

"I'm going to give this team everything I got," Tuttle said in February. "I hate losing. I absolutely hate losing. I hate it more than I love winning. I think that's the kind of attitude I bring here and I think a lot of guys are on board with that idea. It's all about moving forward and grinding, and I think we're doing that for sure."

At San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, he completed 205-of-295 (69.5 percent) pass attempts for 3,171 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and rushed for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a senior in 2017, helping his school to a 12-1 overall record with its lone loss coming in the San Diego Section Open Division title game.

Tuttle's performance earned him San Diego Section Player of the Year honors, first team All-CIF recognition and the Silver Pigskin Award, presented to San Diego County's most outstanding high school football player. Rivals regarded him as the No. 5 pro style quarterback, No. 16 player in California and No. 104 player nationally in the class of 2018.

Last week, Allen toward reporters he expected to hear back on the results of IU's appeal on Tuttle's behalf by the end of the week.

By Wednesday, he didn't have to wait much longer and got the news he was hoping for, and now Indiana's quarterback room is set to be much more competitive this fall as Tuttle battles with redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey this fall.

"Really excited about the addition of him to our team and what he brings," Allen said in December. "And competition makes everybody better. Period."