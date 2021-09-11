Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Idaho
Indiana gets set for its home opener against Idaho on Saturday.
The Hoosiers are coming off of a 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa while Idaho is coming off of a 68-0 win over Simon Fraser.
Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.
Here are all the storylines heading into the matchup.
A Look At Idaho
A Look At The matchup
Three keys to an Indiana win over Idaho (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen previews Idaho (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana to play Idaho in home opener (FREE)
Other Storylines
Young IU reserves ready to step into bigger role for defense (PREM)
Tom Allen radio show notes (PREM)
