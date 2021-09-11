 TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Idaho
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 08:58:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Idaho

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana gets set for its home opener against Idaho on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa while Idaho is coming off of a 68-0 win over Simon Fraser.

Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network.

Here are all the storylines heading into the matchup.

A Look At Idaho

Early Look: Getting to know Idaho (PREM)


A Look At The matchup

Three keys to an Indiana win over Idaho (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen previews Idaho (FREE)

Game Preview: Indiana to play Idaho in home opener (FREE)

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Idaho (FREE)

Other Storylines

Young IU reserves ready to step into bigger role for defense (PREM)

Tom Allen radio show notes (PREM)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}