Staff Picks: Indiana vs Idaho

Indiana gets back on the field after its season-opening blowout loss to Iowa. Now, IU welcomes in Idaho for its home opener. The Hoosiers look to get in the win column for 2021, while Idaho is looking for a Big Ten win. Idaho is coming off of a 68-0 win in its opener against Simon Fraser. Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

Fortunately for Indiana, they have a *bye" this week. No, they are not off, they are in essence playing an upper level Division II team that is receiving one million $$$ to come take a loss. After last week's beatdown by Iowa, Michael Penix, Jr and crew need to show great improvement over last week's debacle. The lack of offensive production was just short of stunning. Tom Allen does not want Nick Sheridan to show Cincinnati too much, but he needs to get Penix and the offense in a comfortable flow that involves opening up the playbook a little. Indiana has dropped its last two games, but get back to winning, easily defeating an outmanned Paul Petrino Idaho team. Prediction: Indiana 34, Idaho 10.

Alec Lasley

Indiana gets back on the right side of the win-loss column and rebounds from its season opening loss. The Hoosiers will come out ready to prove that last week was a fluke and will do everything they can to make sure that message is sent. Michael Penix will rebound and look much better, helping the offense look much like the one from a season ago. Hoosiers win big. Prediction: Indiana 38, Idaho 10

Matt Byrne

Indiana's offense struggled heavily in Iowa, but I think it will bounce back against Idaho. The Vandals don't have as much of a talented defensive line on paper as Iowa and IU's offensive line and running back Stephen Carr will take advantage. However, I believe the Vandals will score a few touchdowns on big plays, where IU's defense doesn't have enough time to get set or blows coverage. Prediction: Indiana 35, Idaho 14

Keegan Nickoson

Coach Allen will go run heavy, Stephen Carr will have two touchdowns and 85+ yards. Penix will have a good day with two touchdowns as well, one being a long connection to Ty Fryfogle. Idaho is better than a 32.5 point underdog, but IU still gets a rather easy victory. Prediction: Indiana 35, Idaho 13

Trevor Gersmehl

After a rough first game against Iowa, the Hoosiers get a chance to knock the rust off against a far inferior Idaho team. It will be crucial for Michael Penix Jr. to get into some kind of rhythm before playing Cincinnati next week. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan needs to make things easy on his quarterback to get him acclimated to a live game again. Prediction: Indiana 35, Idaho 10



