Three keys to an Indiana win over Idaho

The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a rocky start in 2021 after a blowout loss to the now 10th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in week one.

Now the team returns to Bloomington for their home opener against the Idaho Vandals, an FCS squad coached by Paul Petrino.

Idaho won its opening game of the 2021 season, trouncing Simon Fraser, a school north of the United States border in British Columbia, Canada, by a score of 68-0.

Although the Vandals may seem impressive for an FCS side after a victory by such a sizable margin, Idaho hasn’t finished the season with a winning record since 2016. Last year’s team went 2-4.

Indiana enters the game favored to win by more than 30 points, a margin that the Hoosiers hope to achieve in a tune-up game before Group of 5 power Cincinnati comes to town next week.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do in order to come out on top this Saturday against Idaho.