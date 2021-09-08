Early Look: Getting to know Idaho

It's safe to say that Indiana football fans still have a nasty taste in their mouth from Saturday's loss to Iowa. However, at some point, you have to move on.

The beautiful thing about football? There's another game on Saturday, as IU hosts Idaho in its home opener at 7:30 pm.

The Vandals will be making the rather lengthy flight from Pullman-Moscow regional airport to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers for the first time in each school’s history. After a 68-0 Blowout win against British Columbia's D-II Simon Fraser, they will be bringing some serious momentum with them.

Idaho is coached by Paul Petrino, the brother of former Arkansas, Louisville and current Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino.

Coach Petrino and the Vandals are coming off of a shortened 2021 season in which they played their games in the spring. Idaho went 2-4, however Coach Petrino believes they made significant strides coming into the 2021 fall season.

Here are some players, stats and notes that Indiana fans should keep an eye on Saturday night.